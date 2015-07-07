BANGKOK, July 7 Thailand's military-led government has selected Veerathai Santiprabhob, a former International Monetary Fund economist, to be the next governor of the Bank of Thailand, Justice Minister Paiboon Koomchaya said on Tuesday.

The appointment of a new governor to be in charge of the central bank for five years, beginning on Oct. 1, was on the agenda of Tuesday's cabinet meeting.

Veerathai will replace Governor Prasarn Trairatvorakul, whose term ends at the end of September. The 45-year-old economics Ph.D. from Harvard emerged as the front-runner to take over the central bank top job last month.

The new chief will face the tough task of helping boost Southeast Asia's second-largest economy, which still stumbling a year after the army seized power to end political unrest.

Veerathai is currently a member of a "super board" appointed by the junta to oversee state firms and a member of the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).

He beat another short-listed candidate, Supavud Saicheua, the managing director of Phatra Securities. (Reporting by Pracha Hariraksapitak and Orathai Sriring; Editing by Richard Borsuk)