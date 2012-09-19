BANGKOK, Sept 19 Thailand's top department store
operator, Central Pattana Pcl, expects 2013 revenue to
rise 15 percent, with strong growth continuing for the next five
years, thanks to store expansion and robust domestic
consumption.
Central Pattana, part of unlisted Central Group, is
Thailand's largest retailer and aims to open 15 stores in the
five years starting from 2013, executive vice president Wallaya
Chirathivat told reporters on Wednesday.
The company, which targeted revenue growth of 30 percent
this year, plans to invest at least 10 billion baht ($324
million) per year to open about 3-4 new stores annually, as part
of preparations for the formation of a single ASEAN market in
2015.
Central Pattana is majority owned by the Chirathivat family,
the country's second richest group, according to a ranking by
Forbes Magazine.
($1 = 30.8900 baht)
(Reporting by Saranya Suksomkij; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong;
Editing by Ken Wills)