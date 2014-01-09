HONG KONG Jan 9 Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl
, Thailand's largest agribusiness company, plans to
raise up to $302 million from the sale of five-year exchangeable
bonds, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters
late on Thursday.
The company, flagship of unlisted Charoen Pokphand Group (CP
Group), owned by Thailand's richest man Dhanin Chearavanont,
offered the 0.5 percent coupon bonds through a unit called CP
Foods Holdings Ltd at a yield of between 2.5 percent and 3
percent.
The bonds will be exchangeable into shares of CP All Pcl
, Thailand's largest convenience store operator that
is also controlled by Chearavanont's CP Group. They were offered
at an exchange premium of 30 percent to 35 percent to CP All's
closing price of 41 baht on Thursday.
Proceeds of the bond sale will be used to buy about 180
million CP All shares and the remainder of the funds will be
lent to repay part of CP Foods' outstanding debt and for general
corporate purposes, according to the term sheet.
The deal comes as financial markets in the country have been
roiled by weeks of anti-government protests that also caused the
baht to recently hit a four-year low.
Thailand's main stock index has fallen around 14
percent since the start of November, when street protests
against a government-backed amnesty bill intensified.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Phatra Securities
were hired to manage the deal.
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by David Holmes)