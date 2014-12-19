BANGKOK Dec 19 Thailand and China agreed on
Friday to build 867 km (542 miles) of dual track railways in the
Southeast Asian nation, in cooperation seen as consolidating
China's influence in the region.
A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on the
sidelines of a two-day regional summit that began in Bangkok on
Friday.
The project could be a boon for Thai trade and tourism and
strengthen China's strategic foothold in a country that has seen
its traditionally strong ties with the United States cool since
a military coup in May.
"China will be responsible for the construction and
development of the rail network and Thailand will take part in
preparing the groundwork for construction," Thailand's transport
minister, Air Chief Marshal Prajin Junthong, told reporters.
The first line will be a 734-kilometre standard-gauge dual
track railway stretching from Nong Khai on Thailand's border
with Laos, to its industrialised eastern seaboard. China has
provisionally agreed with Laos to build a railway from Kunming
through Laos, with the aim of connecting with Thailand.
China will also develop another, 133-kilometre rail track
linking the central province of Saraburi to Bangkok, about 108
kilometres away. Construction would begin in 2016, Prajin said.
No details of the cost of the projects were disclosed.
Earlier this month, Thailand's military-stacked legislature
approved a preliminary agreement on the China deal, putting the
value at 350 billion baht ($10.66 billion).
Mayasu Hosumi, president of the Japan External Trade
Organization in Thailand (JETRO), said the rail network was
"indispensable for the enhancement of production networks" in
the region.
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang is attending the Greater Mekong
Subregion (GMS) summit in Bangkok alongside prime ministers and
presidents from Laos, Cambodia, Vietnam, Myanmar and Thailand.
He is the most high-profile foreign leader to visit Thailand
since the coup, signalling, Thailand says, its return to normal
following months of political unrest.
($1 = 32.8400 baht)
(Additional reporting by Pairat Temphairojana; Editing by
Martin Petty and Richard Borsuk)