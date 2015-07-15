BANGKOK, July 15 Thailand has put on hold the
purchase of submarines from China, the Thai defence minister
said on Wednesday, raising questions about its commitment to
acquiring its first such vessels.
Defence Minister Prawit Wongsuwan said this month the navy
had approved a 36 billion baht ($1.06 billion) plan to buy three
submarines from China.
Thailand, a staunch U.S. ally for decades, has stepped up
engagement with China as China increases its influence in the
region with loans and aid for infrastructure, and as a 2014 coup
in Thailand strained Thai-U.S. relations.
Prawit, known to be a strong backer of the plan to get
submarines, told reporters the acquisition was on hold while the
navy re-considered the role of the vessels and their cost.
"We will wait for now and not introduce it to the cabinet
for approval," Prawit told reporters.
"For now, the navy must inform itself and educate itself on
whether the submarines are worth it and how much they will add
to the Thai navy."
Thailand has been considering getting submarines since the
1990s with both Germany and South Korea seen as possible
suppliers, though deals have never been concluded.
In November, Thailand's navy chief said he had revived plans
to procure submarines.
Officials say Thailand's quest for submarines makes sense
strategically and could help ensure freedom of navigation in the
Gulf of Thailand if territorial disputes in the energy-rich
South China Sea blow up.
Vietnam has taken possession of three Russian-built
Kilo-attack submarines and has three more on order.
Singapore, which has four second-hand submarines, has
ordered two from Germany's ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems
. Indonesia has ordered three from South Korea's Daewoo
Shipbuilding.
China this year surpassed Germany, France and Britain to
become the world's third-largest arms exporter, according to the
Stockholm International Peace Research Institute think-tank.
China was the first major power to acknowledge Thailand's
ruling junta following a May 2014 military coup.
($1 = 34.0500 baht)
