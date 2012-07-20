BANGKOK, July 20 CIMB Thai Bank Pcl :
* Confident it will achieve its 2012 loan growth target of
20-30 percent versus 3.3 percent growth in the first half,
President Subhak Siwaraksa told reporters
* Expects profitability to improve in the second half after
a sharp drop in second-quarter net profit, mainly due to
loan-loss provisions
* Aims for 2012 net interest margin of 3.5 percent versus
3.24 percent in the first half
* The Thai unit of Malaysia's CIMB Group Holding Bhd
reported a net profit of 28.7 million baht ($907,200),
down from 254.8 million a year earlier ($1 =
31.6350 Thai baht)
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong)