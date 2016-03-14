BANGKOK, March 14 Foreign investor confidence in Thailand has risen to "neutral", the first improvement in four months, on signs of accelerating government spending, a survey of stock market players showed on Monday.

The survey, gauging foreign investor confidence in the Thai stock market over the following three months, was conducted at the end of February.

Political issues were a concern for investors, Paiboon Nalinthrangkurn, director of the Federation of Thai Capital Market Organizations (FETCO), told reporters.

A draft constitution goes to a nationwide referendum in July. If it is rejected, there may be a delay to plans for a general election in 2017, following a May 2014 coup.

The military government has stepped up spending and investment plans and introduced various stimulus measures to lift sluggish growth.

Foreign institutions took a neutral view in the survey, with a rebound in the index to 100 versus an "extremely bearish" view of 10 a month earlier, said FETCO.

A level of 81-120 reflects a neutral view on whether the stock market will improve over the coming three months whereas a level of 0 to 40 reflects an extremely bearish view.

Overall the FETCO Investors Confidence Index (ICI) rose to 94.30 from 71.90 at the end of January.

An economic slowdown in China and low global oil prices were among concerns, the survey showed.

A recovery in global risk appetite, partly reflecting expectations of a delay in U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, led to foreign fund inflows to the emerging share markets of Southeast Asia in recent weeks.

Foreign investors bought a net 22.8 billion baht ($649.94 million) worth of Thai shares over the past four weeks.

The key SET index has risen 8.3 percent so far this year, making it Asia's best performing index. ($1 = 35 baht) (Editing by Simon Webb and Nick Macfie)