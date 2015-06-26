GRAPHIC: Thai consumer financing: link.reuters.com/kyn94w

By Khettiya Jittapong BANGKOK, June 26 In a country saddled with one of the highest household debts in Southeast Asia, Thailand's top consumer finance lenders Krungthai Card (KTC) and Srisawad Power 1979 are reporting double-digit profit growth and soaring share prices in the stock market.

While the country's banking sector is undergoing low growth due to a weak economy and rising provisions of non-performing loans (NPLs), KTC and Srisawad's first-quarter net profits jumped 62 percent and 49 percent, respectively. Their stocks have also more than doubled over the past 12 months, outperforming peers and the wider Thai market.

Their profits have remained robust partly because of their already ample loan-loss reserves. Higher provisioning would have eroded their bottom line. As a percentage of NPLs, KTC's loan-loss reserves were at 375 percent in the first quarter compared with 180-200 percent three years ago. Srisawad was at 62 percent. KTC, in particular, has centred its strategy on cost-cutting and better management of its debt collection units since 2012, helping cut its NPLs to 2.4 percent of lending from more than 5 percent three years ago. Srisawad is also targeting low-income clients who typically have a harder time getting loans from big banks.

"KTC has a highly efficient debt collection system. Given the current strong NPL coverage of more than 300 percent, higher than its peers, KTC does not need to have more provisions," said Adisorn Mungparnchon, a Bangkok-based analyst at Phillip Securities. "Earnings growth should remain strong in the longer term, and the company also plans to launch a marketing campaign to expand its customer base."

KTC, along with some leasing firms, is also likely to benefit from lower funding costs after the central bank cut its policy rate earlier this year. The companies' lending rates are fixed while they borrow at floating rates, analysts say. When borrowing rates fall, their margins increase. That said, higher leverage means households are more sensitive to macroeconomic weakness. Any sharp deterioration in the economy will expose consumer finance lenders to the prospect of more delinquencies and test their bad-loans buffers. ($1 = 33.7700 baht) (Additional reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn in BANGKOK; Editing by Ryan Woo)