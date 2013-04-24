BANGKOK, April 24 CP All Pcl,
Thailand's largest convenience store operator, said on Wednesday
it aimed to repay within two years all of the debt to be
borrowed for its planned $6.6 billion acquisition of cash and
carry wholesaler Siam Makro Pcl.
CP All President Piyawat Titasattavorakul told reporters the
company would use the cash flow from the two companies to repay
all the debt and repeated the company had not considered issuing
new shares to raise funds.
But CP All and its financial adviser, Siam Commercial Bank
, were considering the possibility of setting up a fund
that could involve a transfer of assets, he said, without giving
details.
Shares in CP All dropped more than 10 percent on concern the
huge debt burden resulting from the acquisition would force the
company to issue new shares.
Piyawat also said Siam Makro would not be delisted, given
its strong financial positions and assets.
(Reporting by Saranya Suksomkij; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong;
Editing by Alan Raybould)