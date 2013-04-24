BANGKOK, April 24 CP All Pcl, Thailand's largest convenience store operator, said on Wednesday it aimed to repay within two years all of the debt to be borrowed for its planned $6.6 billion acquisition of cash and carry wholesaler Siam Makro Pcl.

CP All President Piyawat Titasattavorakul told reporters the company would use the cash flow from the two companies to repay all the debt and repeated the company had not considered issuing new shares to raise funds.

But CP All and its financial adviser, Siam Commercial Bank , were considering the possibility of setting up a fund that could involve a transfer of assets, he said, without giving details.

Shares in CP All dropped more than 10 percent on concern the huge debt burden resulting from the acquisition would force the company to issue new shares.

Piyawat also said Siam Makro would not be delisted, given its strong financial positions and assets. (Reporting by Saranya Suksomkij; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)