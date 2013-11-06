BANGKOK Nov 6 CP All Pcl, Thailand's
largest convenience store operator, said on Wednesday its
third-quarter net profit fell 8 percent to 2.66 billion baht
($85 million), down from 2.9 billion a year earlier.
The net profit easily beat the average 1.6 billion baht
forecast by seven analysts polled by Reuters.
The decline in net profit for the company, which is a proxy
for domestic consumption in Thailand, was mainly due to higher
expenses related to its $6.6 billion acquisition of wholesaler
Siam Makro.
CP All plans to sell at least 40 billion baht in bonds in
the fourth quarter and the proceeds will be used to refinance
its $5.8 billion short-term loan to help minimise impact from
foreign exchange.
CP All operates stores under the 7-Eleven brand. It is
controlled by Thailand's wealthiest man, Dhanin Chearavanont of
unlisted Charoen Pokphand Group.
($1 = 31.2450 Thai baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)