BANGKOK Aug 7 CP All Pcl, Thailand's
largest convenience store operator, posted a 1.8 percent rise in
quarterly net profit, less than expected, due to higher costs
related to its $6.6 billion acquisition of wholesaler Siam Makro
.
CP All, a proxy for domestic consumption in Thailand,
reported an April-June net profit of 2.65 billion baht ($84
million), up slightly from 2.6 billion a year earlier and below
the average 2.7 billion baht forecast by three analysts polled
by Reuters.
CP All operates stores under the 7-Eleven brand. It is
controlled by Thailand's wealthiest man, Dhanin Chearavanont of
unlisted Charoen Pokphand Group.
($1 = 31.3900 Thai baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Louise Heavens)