BANGKOK, April 23 Thailand's largest convenience
store operator CP All Pcl aims to open Makro stores
in China, Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar as part of an Asian
expansion after its acquisition of wholesaler Siam Makro Pcl
.
"We are very keen on Siam Makro because the company will
help us expand in the region," CP All's Chief Executive Korsak
Chairasmisak told a news conference.
Laos and Vietnam are among the first countries outside
Thailand where Siam Makro's branches will be opened, he said.
CP All, controlled by Thailand's richest man Dhanin
Chearavanont, agreed to buy Siam Makro for $6.6 billion in the
biggest Asia-Pacific M&A deal announced this year.
(Reporting by Saranya Suksomkij and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn;
Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)