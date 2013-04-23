* CP All offers 787 baht per share for Siam Makro
By Khettiya Jittapong and Saeed Azhar
BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, April 23 Thailand's richest
man is offering $6.6 billion to buy cash-and-carry wholesaler
Siam Makro Pcl from Dutch firm SHV Holdings, the biggest
Asia-Pacific M&A deal announced this year, adding to his debt
load to grab more of the buoyant Thai retail market.
The country's biggest convenience store chain CP All Pcl
, controlled by Dhanin Chearavanont, is gunning to
push deeper into Thailand's $80 billion retail sector just two
months after Dhanin completed a deal to buy a $9.4 billion stake
in Ping An Insurance Group of China from HSBC plc.
The more than $11 billion in loans that Dhanin-backed
entities alone have taken on this year is, for Thailand, the
largest offshore borrowing amount ever recorded by Thomson
Reuters-LPC data, which goes back to 1992.
The latest deal, primarily funded by a $6 billion loan, will
combine the operators of Thailand's biggest convenience stores
and cash-and-carry businesses, giving CP All greater bargaining
power in sourcing supplies and the muscle to expand in Southeast
Asia.
"This is a format that has been very successful in Thailand
and could be rolled out to Southeast Asia more generally," said
David Chin, co-head of investment banking in Asia for UBS
, which was among the lead arrangers for CP All for
financing of the Siam Makro Pcl transaction.
Thai companies have been on an acquisition binge in the last
two years, encouraged by cheap bank debt, rising cash piles and
surging share prices. That took Thai M&A volume to a record
$25.9 billion last year.
CP All holds more cash than all but one Southeast Asian
retailer, according to Thomson Reuters data, with $1.15 billion
in cash and equivalents, just behind SM Investments
which has $1.8 billion. The world's third-largest operator of
7-Eleven stores, CP All aims to have 10,000 of the outlets in
Thailand by 2018.
Dhanin and SHV founded Siam Makro in 1988, and by 1997
Dhanin's Charoen Pokpphand (CP) group was its biggest
shareholder. The crash of the Thai baht in 1997 forced Dhanin to
sell holdings including Siam Makro and Lotus Supercenter, which
was acquired by British retailer Tesco Plc.
The offer values Siam Makro at 53 times historic
price-to-earnings, making it the most expensive retail stock in
the Asia-Pacific region, according to Thomson Reuters data.
DEBT-BACKED
This is the second debt-backed deal by companies linked to
Dhanin in the last three months. The Ping An stake buy was
part-funded with a $5.5 billion loan from UBS, Reuters
previously reported.
The Siam Makro deal will be funded by a $6 billion loan
arranged by HSBC, Siam Commercial Bank, Standard
Chartered, Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp and
UBS, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said,
speaking on condition of anonymity because financing details are
not public.
CP All, which will be the borrower, said it does not plan to
issue new shares.
HSBC was the sole advisor to SHV Holdings, while Siam
Commercial Bank advised CP All, the people familiar said.
Other companies that earlier showed interest in Siam Makro
included Berli Jucker Pcl, a trading firm controlled by
beer tycoon Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi and Central Group, Thai
media reports previously said.
"CP All is the only bidder to offer the price. It seems like
the deal was done before other bidders joined the bid," said a
source with direct knowledge of the offer, speaking on condition
of anonymity as the deal was confidential.
CP All's offer represents a 15.4 percent premium to Siam
Makro's last traded price on Friday, before its shares were
halted on Monday pending an announcement.
CP All's $6.6 billion offer for Siam Makro would be the
biggest retail M&A in the world this year, and double the size
of the No. 2 deal, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Siam Makro, controlled by privately held Dutch trading house
SHV Holdings, has 58 Makro-branded outlets in Thailand, mainly
selling food in bulk to hotels, restaurants and smaller retail
outlets. It made a 2012 net profit of 3.56 billion baht ($124.11
million), up 36 percent year-on-year, but it has been the
country's slowest-expanding retailer as a result of stricter
rules on large stores.
Competition for Thai shoppers' business has intensified
since the Chirathiwat family, which owns the country's largest
retailer Central Group, bought a stake in the local unit of
Japanese-based Family Mart last year.
Lawson Inc, Japan's second-largest convenience
store chain, has also formed a joint venture with Saha
Pattanapibul Pcl, part of the Saha Group, Thailand's
leading maker and distributor of consumer products.
Earlier on Tuesday CP All's shares were suspended pending an
announcement.
