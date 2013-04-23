BANGKOK, April 23 CP All Pcl, a Thai
convenience store company controlled by the country's richest
man, is offering 787 baht ($27.44) per share to buy control of
wholesaler Siam Makro Pcl, valuing the target at $6.6
billion, CP All said in a statement on Tuesday.
The offer represents a 15.4 percent premium to Siam Makro's
last traded price on Friday, before its shares were halted on
Monday pending an announcement. CP All said it will fund the
entire acquisition using debt and does not plan to issue new
shares.
($1 = 28.6850 Thai baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)