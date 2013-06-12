BANGKOK, June 12 A majority of CP All Pcl
shareholders approved on Wednesday a planned $6.6
billion acquisition of cash-and-carry wholesaler Siam Makro Pcl
which is expected to be completed by the third-quarter
of this year.
Thailand's largest convenience store operator aims to use
Siam Makro's stores to expand in Asia. The two companies have
combined sales of more than 300 billion baht ($9.7 billion).
CP All Chief Executive Korsak Chairasmisaka said just over
87 percent of the company's shareholders had voted in favour of
the acquisition deal at Wednesday's meeting.
CP All operates stores under the 7-Eleven brand. It is
controlled by Thailand's wealthiest man, Dhanin Chearavanont of
unlisted Charoen Pokphand Group.
($1 = 30.96 baht)
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong; editing by Miral Fahmy)