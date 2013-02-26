BRIEF-Story-I Ltd enters into contract to supply Go-Jek with electronic devices
* Entered into a one year contract to supply Go-Jek with electronic devices including ipads, macbooks and thinkpads
BANGKOK Feb 26 Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl (CPF) , Thailand's largest meat and animal feed producer, reported a 90 percent drop in quarterly profit on Tuesday after disease hurt its shrimp business and domestic meat prices continued weak.
CPF, the flagship of unlisted Charoen Pokphand Group, owned by Thailand's richest man, Dhanin Chearavanont, posted a net profit of 237.9 million baht ($7.97 million) for October-December, down from a revised 2.45 billion baht a year earlier.
Nine analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast an average net profit of 697 million baht for the quarter.
For 2012, it posted a net profit of 18.8 billion baht, up from a revised 16.12 billion a year earlier. ($1 = 29.8550 Thai baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)
BUENOS AIRES, May 31 Argentine soy exporter Renova received a $410 million loan to build a new grains port and boost capacity at its 20,000-tonne-per-day processing plant by 50 percent, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) said in a statement on Wednesday.