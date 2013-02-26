BANGKOK Feb 26 Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl (CPF) , Thailand's largest meat and animal feed producer, reported a 90 percent drop in quarterly profit on Tuesday after disease hurt its shrimp business and domestic meat prices continued weak.

CPF, the flagship of unlisted Charoen Pokphand Group, owned by Thailand's richest man, Dhanin Chearavanont, posted a net profit of 237.9 million baht ($7.97 million) for October-December, down from a revised 2.45 billion baht a year earlier.

Nine analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast an average net profit of 697 million baht for the quarter.

For 2012, it posted a net profit of 18.8 billion baht, up from a revised 16.12 billion a year earlier. ($1 = 29.8550 Thai baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)