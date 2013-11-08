BANGKOK Nov 8 Charoen Pokphand Foods
(CP Foods), Thailand's largest meat and animal feed
producer, reported a 10 percent rise in third-quarter net profit
thanks largely to a divestment that offset the impact of a
shrimp disease on its farm operations.
CP Foods, part of unlisted Charoen Pokphand Group (CP
Group), posted a net profit of 2.65 billion baht ($85 million)
in the three months to Sept. 30, up from 2.4 billion baht in the
same period last year.
CP Group is owned by Thailand's richest man, Dhanin
Chearavanont.
Nine analysts polled by Reuters expected the company to post
a net profit in the range of 1.1-2.6 billion baht, mainly
because of an estimated 3 billion baht gain from selling part of
its stake in convenience store company CP All.
($1 = 31.3100 Thai baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by David Goodman)