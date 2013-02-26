BRIEF-Story-I Ltd enters into contract to supply Go-Jek with electronic devices
* Entered into a one year contract to supply Go-Jek with electronic devices including ipads, macbooks and thinkpads
BANGKOK Feb 26 Thailand's Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl:
* The company projected sales growth of 10-15 percent a year over the next five years, aiming to reach annual sales of 700 billion baht ($23.45 billion), it said in a statement. That is roughly double its revenue in 2012 of 357 billion.
* The sales growth would be driven by its businesses in emerging markets, mainly in its food business, it said.
($1 = 29.855 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Alan Raybould)
BUENOS AIRES, May 31 Argentine soy exporter Renova received a $410 million loan to build a new grains port and boost capacity at its 20,000-tonne-per-day processing plant by 50 percent, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) said in a statement on Wednesday.