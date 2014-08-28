BANGKOK Aug 28 Thai civil society groups voiced
concern on Thursday over a criminal defamation and libel action
brought by the army against a human rights activist, the latest
in a rising number of such cases faced by rights workers and
journalists.
After a military coup on May 22, the Thai army has cracked
down vigorously on dissenters, including critics of the
monarchy, and is increasingly turning to the criminal defamation
law to do so, civil society groups say.
"The army's action is arbitrary and heavy-handed," said
Anucha Wintachai of rights group the Union for Civil Liberties.
"It highlights what appears to be an increasing number of
criminal defamation suits brought against those doing a public
service, including rights workers and those in the media."
On Sunday, human rights activist Pornpen Khongkachonkiet
received a criminal defamation and libel summons from an army
task force that specializes in the interrogation of suspected
insurgents in Thailand's Muslim-dominated southern provinces.
The army has accused Pornpen of damaging its reputation
through the publication of an open letter alleging torture and
mistreatment of people detained by the security forces in the
south, where a conflict has raged for more than a decade.
"The legal action against me has had a multi-faceted
impact," Pornpen told Reuters in a telephone interview.
"Victims are scared off from coming forward and speaking to
me and it prevents me from doing my work. I understand they want
me to stop working. If that's what they want, I can't do it."
An army official declined to comment on the case when
contacted by Reuters. Pornpen is required to report to police on
Sept. 14. If found guilty, she could face up to 2 years in
prison and a fine of 200,000 baht ($6,000).
Criminal defamation suits have a 96 percent conviction rate,
said David Streckfuss, an independent scholar based in Thailand,
and an expert on its laws designed to protect the monarchy.
Since the coup, General Prayuth Chana-ocha, the coup leader
and Thailand's newly appointed prime minister, has repeatedly
vowed to prosecute critics of the monarchy under another set of
laws, draconian lese-majeste legislation that carries a maximum
jail term of 15 years.
At least 13 new lese-majeste cases have been opened for
investigation since the coup, the United Nations rights office
said in a statement last week.
The measures add to a larger pattern of increasing curbs on
freedom of expression in Thailand, said Ravina Shamdasani,
spokeswoman for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.
"The army says its reputation is damaged, when actually the
effect of these suits is to silence efforts to shed light on
potential rights abuses," said Anucha, the member of the Union
for Civil Liberties.
(Reporting by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Simon Webb and
Clarence Fernandez)