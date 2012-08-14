BANGKOK Aug 14 Delta Electronics (Thailand) Pcl :

* Expects 2012 revenue to be close to 2011 from previous forecast of 10 percent due to weak demand as a result of the European debt crisis, President Henry Shieh told reporters

* Cuts its investment this year to $15 million from $25 million after the company scales down investment in India

* Expects 2013 revenue to be close to 2012

* The company reported a second-quarter net profit of 899 million baht, down 1.4 percent from a year earlier

(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Martin Petty)