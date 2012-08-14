BANGKOK Aug 14 Delta Electronics (Thailand) Pcl
:
* Expects 2012 revenue to be close to 2011 from previous
forecast of 10 percent due to weak demand as a result of the
European debt crisis, President Henry Shieh told reporters
* Cuts its investment this year to $15 million from $25
million after the company scales down investment in India
* Expects 2013 revenue to be close to 2012
* The company reported a second-quarter net profit of 899
million baht, down 1.4 percent from a year earlier
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong; Editing by Martin Petty)