BRIEF-Ford reports U.S. sales of 241,126 vehicles in May, up 2.2 pct
* Ford Motor Co reports U.S. Sales of 241,126 vehicles in May 2017, up 2.2 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BANGKOK Feb 7 Delta Electronics (Thailand) Pcl :
* Expects 2013 sales to rise zero to 5 percent from $1.3 billion a year earlier as it plans to focus on high-margin products and inventory management, director Anusorn Muttaraid told reporters.
* Expects operating profit growth in double digits this year versus a 9 percent rise in 2012.
* Plans to spend $20-40 million this year to buy new machines and upgrade existing ones. (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Nissan Group of North America - total U.S. sales for May 2017 of 137,471 units, an increase of 3 percent over the prior year Further company coverage: