BANGKOK Feb 7 Delta Electronics (Thailand) Pcl :

* Expects 2013 sales to rise zero to 5 percent from $1.3 billion a year earlier as it plans to focus on high-margin products and inventory management, director Anusorn Muttaraid told reporters.

* Expects operating profit growth in double digits this year versus a 9 percent rise in 2012.

* Plans to spend $20-40 million this year to buy new machines and upgrade existing ones.