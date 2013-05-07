BANGKOK May 7 Thailand's Delta Electronics (Thailand) Pcl said on Tuesday it expected a record net profit in 2013 and the strong baht should not affect its earnings as it had hedged the currency.

Export-oriented Delta, which focuses on value-added electronics parts used in the power sector, aimed to invest 500-800 million baht ($17-27 million) this year to buy new machines and expand capacity, director Anusorn Muttaraid told reporters.

The company aimed for 2013 sales growth of 10 percent, he said.

Last week, the company reported a first-quarter net profit of 1.2 billion baht, up 70 percent from a year earlier. ($1 = 29.62 Baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)