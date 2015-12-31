BANGKOK Dec 31 Thailand's military government
has expanded a draconian "attitude adjustment" programme aimed
at muzzling its critics to include drink drivers in a bid to
limit road accidents during the New Year period.
Driving under the influence of alcohol remains a chronic
problem in Thailand, a big consumer of beer and whiskey. It
causes thousands of deaths each year, with a surge of accidents
recorded during holidays.
Drivers who fail breathalyser tests or people caught racing
face seven to 15 days in detention, according to an announcement
made in the Royal Gazette. People causing "disturbances, danger
and damage from driving vehicles" could lose their licenses for
30 days and have their cars confiscated for a week or more.
Hundreds of Thais have been hauled in for "attitude
adjustment" since a May 2014 coup led by General Prayuth
Chan-ocha, who is now prime minister and has used the sessions
to stifle detractors ranging from pro-democracy activists and
journalists to politicians he ousted.
On Tuesday and Wednesday this week, 104 Thais were killed in
road accidents, mostly due to drink driving, according to the
interior ministry. The junta said 612 vehicles, mostly
motorcycles, had been seized from Dec. 25 to Dec. 30.
The zero-tolerance junta has led a series of crackdowns it
says are to promote the rule of law and rid the country of graft
and social ills. The measures have ranged from rounding up
illegal migrant workers and halting gambling dens to banning
bars near universities and vendors who clog sidewalks.
