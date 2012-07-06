(Adds details)

SINGAPORE, July 6 Thailand's Bangchak Petroleum Pcl is seeking diesel in a rare import tender, after a fire forced its refinery in central Bangkok to shut down, industry sources said on Friday.

The refiner is seeking two cargoes of about 10,000 tonnes each of 50 ppm sulphur diesel for delivery into Bangkok over July 15-17 and July 18-20.

The tender closes on July 9.

Bangchak usually exports diesel in small volumes to countries including Cambodia and the Philippines, rarely importing the product because Thailand is a net exporter of diesel, traders said.

The company has shut its 120,000 barrels per day (bpd) plant for one week as a fire that broke out on Wednesday damaged a crude distillation unit (CDU).

The damaged unit, with a capacity of 80,000 bpd, will remain shut for at least 30 days for investigation, while the smaller 40,000 bpd unit and a hydrocracker unit will be restarted after a week. The shutdown of the bigger CDU may extend to two months.

Bangchak's latest tender is likely to have been issued to enable the company to continue supplying its retail network in the country.

Cargo sizes for the tender are small due to jetty and draft restrictions, a Singapore-based trader said.

It is unclear if Bangchak will have more diesel requirements, but if it does, volumes are likely to be small due to lower demand in the monsoon season, traders said.

The fuel is used by farmers to run tractors and water pumps to irrigate fields.

The tender also comes at a time when diesel supply in Asia has been tight due to Australian demand and refinery maintenance in Singapore.

BP and Shell have been actively seeking low sulphur diesel cargoes in the spot market ahead of the permanent closure of Shell's 79,000-barrel-per-day Clyde refinery in Australia on Sept. 30. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)