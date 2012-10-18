SINGAPORE Oct 18 Thailand's biggest refiner Thai Oil Pcl has offered a rare high sulphur gasoil cargo ahead of planned maintenance at a secondary unit in November, industry sources said on Thursday.

The company offered 300,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil for loading over Nov. 15-19 from Sriracha in Thailand, they said. The tender closes on Oct. 19.

Thailand is a net exporter of diesel and only usually imports if there are refinery issues, traders said.

Thai Oil is shutting a 5,500 tonnes per day (about 40,000 barrels per day) desulphuriser unit at its 275,000 bpd refinery for planned maintenance, a source close to the matter said.

The unit will be shut for about two weeks in the first half of November, the source added.

Thai Oil has said it may undertake major maintenance for a month in the second quarter of 2013. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Joseph Radford)