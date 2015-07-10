By Kaweewit Kaewjinda
| SUPHAN BURI, Thailand, July 10
SUPHAN BURI, Thailand, July 10 Farmers in
Thailand's rice-growing Suphan Buri province are becoming
increasingly desperate for water to irrigate their parched
fields as the nation, a leading producer of the staple food,
suffers its worst drought in more than a decade.
The wet season is under way, but Thailand is contending with
drought conditions in seven out of 67 provinces, according to
the National Disaster Warning Center, and water rationing is
taking place in almost a third of the country.
Farmers have been asked to delay planting their main rice
crop until August.
As a result of the drought, the Thai government lowered its
forecast for this year's main-crop rice output by more than 2
million tonnes, according to a report this month by the Office
of Agricultural Economics.
Out of desperation, farmers in the central province of
Suphan Buri, 103 km (64 miles) from Bangkok, are fighting over
the Tharakam canal, a small waterway that has not previously
been used for irrigation.
"All our crops are dying and this is our last resort," said
rice farmer Chanate Dangdumrong, 67.
The canal has pitted locals against each other, with people
in the province's Don Jedi district accusing villagers upstream
of hoarding its precious water to save their crops.
"They blocked off the water flow in the Tharakam canal so
they can pump it all for themselves," said Kasem Laosittiwarong,
49, also a farmer.
Government requests to stop unauthorized pumping of canals
are unrealistic and water rationing is unsustainable, farmers
say.
A drop in output could underpin benchmark Thai prices, which
are near their lowest since January 2008 amid an overhang of
stocks built up under the previous government's rice-buying
scheme.
In June, Thailand's finance minister said drought could cut
economic growth by 0.5 percentage point this year.
The scheme, introduced in 2011 by the government of
then-Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra, bought rice from
farmers at above-market prices. Despite its popularity among
producers, it backfired and cost the country billions of dollars
in losses.
Thailand's junta, which took power in a May 2014 coup, has
tried to step back from a culture of subsidies across the
agricultural sector, but that has left some farmers disgruntled.
The government forecasts rain in drought-hit regions by
August.
Farmers in Suphan Buri, including Chanate, fear the worst.
"This (canal water) may last us until the end of the month,"
he said. "If it doesn't rain by then - everything dies."
(Writing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Dale Hudson)