BANGKOK Feb 5 Thailand will experience its
worst drought in more than a decade this year, the irrigation
department said on Thursday, damaging crops in one of the
world's biggest rice-exporting nations.
Thailand was currently battling drought in eight of 76
provinces, but 31 other provinces remained at risk, the Interior
Ministry said, adding that it had allocated around 6.8 billion
baht ($208.65 million) to alleviate drought, up from 430 million
baht ($13.19 million) last year.
The funds would be used to install water pumps and provide
mobile water tanks in affected areas, it said.
"This year's water levels are the worst in 15 years but we
have managed our water supply so people can be confident that
there will be no problems regarding water shortages," said
Lertwiroj Kowattana, director-general of the Royal Irrigation
Department.
Drought will cut major rice exporter Thailand's 2015
off-season crop by over 30 percent, according to the latest
report from the Office of Agricultural Economics.
Thailand's off-season rice is grown between November and
April after the main crop is harvested. The second crop needs
irrigation as there is little rain during that period.
The government had announced that it would not provide water
for second-crop rice farming. On Thursday, it said it had
persuaded farmers to halve second-crop production in 2015.
Around 160,000 hectares, or around 1.3 percent of Thailand's
total rice farm land, will be affected by drought, the
Agriculture Ministry estimates.
Palm oil production has also been hit by ongoing drought
prompting the government to import around 50,000 tonnes of crude
palm oil due to a domestic shortage.
Thailand's military government has said it plans to invest
$7.5 billion in urgent water management projects over the next
two years.
The projects are part of a 10-year water management plan
across the country after the military government scrapped a
350-billion baht water plan initiated by the previous
administration.
