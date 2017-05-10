Turkish-German patient Cengiz meditates after drinking a vomit-inducing medication, the day of his ordination as a Buddhist monk, at Wat Thamkrabok monastery in Saraburi province in Thailand, March 30, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Patients work at the kitchen of the rehabilitation area of Wat Thamkrabok monastery in Saraburi province, Thailand, February 8, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A patient enters a steam bath at the rehabilitation area at Wat Thamkrabok monastery in Saraburi province, Thailand, February 7, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Patients prepare to take a steam bath at the rehabilitation and detox area at Wat Thamkrabok monastery in Saraburi province, Thailand, February 8, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Turkish-German patient Cengiz steam bathes two days before his ordination as a Buddhist monk, at Wat Thamkrabok monastery in Saraburi province, Thailand, March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Patients take a cool shower after having a steam bath at the rehabilitation area at Wat Thamkrabok monastery in Saraburi province, Thailand, February 8, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Turkish-German patient Cengiz (R) and monk Jeremy from Australia meditate at Wat Thamkrabok monastery in Saraburi province in Thailand, March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Patients play ping-pong at the rehabilitation and detox area at Wat Thamkrabok monastery in Saraburi province, Thailand, February 8, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A Buddhist monk holds a glass with a vomit-inducing medication, before giving it to a rehabilitation patient at the detox area at Wat Thamkrabok monastery in Saraburi province, Thailand, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A patient works out at the rehabilitation and detox area at Wat Thamkrabok monastery in Saraburi province, Thailand, February 7, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Jeremy, a Buddhist monk from Australia, inspects a Buddha statue at a workshop at the rehabilitation and detox area at Wat Thamkrabok monastery in Saraburi province, Thailand, February 3, 2017. Jeremy underwent treatment at the monastery three years ago for heroin addiction. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Patients play music at the rehabilitation and detox program at Wat Thamkrabok monastery in Saraburi province, Thailand, February 7, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Nat (2nd L) combs a friend's hair during their stay at Wat Thamkrabok monastery in Saraburi province, Thailand, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Nat, a patient, sits at the rehabilitation and detox area at Wat Thamkrabok monastery in Saraburi province, Thailand, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Patients react after drinking a vomit-inducing medication made with plants and roots at the rehabilitation and detox area at Wat Thamkrabok monastery in Saraburi province, Thailand, February 7, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Turkish-German patient Cengiz (R), now monk Atalo, wears his monk robes during his ordination ceremony at Wat Thamkrabok monastery in Saraburi province, Thailand, March 30, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Turkish-German patient Cengiz (C) attends his ordination ceremony at Wat Thamkrabok monastery in Saraburi province, Thailand, March 30, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A patient drinks a vomit-inducing medication made with plants and roots at the rehabilitation and detox area at Wat Thamkrabok monastery in Saraburi province, Thailand, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Patients walk to take a steam bath at the rehabilitation and detox area at Wat Thamkrabok monastery in Saraburi province, Thailand, February 8, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

SARABURI, Thailand Cengiz seemed to have it all.

A high-paying job in Germany's tech sector gave him money and prestige, but his life was spiralling out of control. A cocaine addiction had pushed him to the brink of suicide.

Desperate for escape after waking up one morning in a pool of his own blood, he found salvation half a world away at a Buddhist monastery in Thailand known for its drug rehabilitation programme.

"Wat Thamkrabok absolutely changed my life," said the 38-year-old Turkish German - now known as Monk Atalo - who came to the monastery 14 years ago and has returned several times to pray and meditate.

"My job was really stressful and I was a slave of Western high-performance society," said Atalo, who hopes to write a book about his experiences. Like others interviewed for this story, he declined to provide his surname.

Wat Thamkrabok, 140 km (87 miles) north of Bangkok, has treated more than 110,000 people since it started its programme in 1959, the monastery says.

"Here we have a particular way to practise Buddhism, and it fits very well into the treatment of drug addiction," said Monk Jeremy, a 37-year-old Australian who underwent treatment at the monastery three years ago for heroin addiction.

Treatment begins with a "Sajja" ceremony in which patients take a sacred vow never to use drugs again.

Patients then drink, for at least five days in a row, a strong herbal medicine that induces vomiting.

Vomiting is followed by a daily herbal steam bath to aid the detoxification process.

No contact with the outside world is permitted during the first five days of treatment. Patients pass the time by meditating, playing table tennis and weightlifting, and manual work such as painting and making Buddha statues.

Some experts have questioned the effectiveness of Wat Thamkrabok's methods.

"I cannot advocate for that type of treatment because there is absolutely no sound evidence nor research behind it," said Brian Russman, clinical director of The Cabin, a drug rehabilitation centre in Chiang Mai in northern Thailand.

Patients were vulnerable to relapse without follow-up therapy or peer support, he added.

Nat, in her fourth week of treatment, said she was afraid to leave the temple for fear of a relapse. The 24-year-old from northeast Thailand started using methamphetamines two years ago to stay awake during her night job as a go-go dancer in Bangkok.

"I can't leave until I recover my self-confidence. The only job I have is at the bar and I need to go back to it," said Nat, whose 7-year-old daughter lives in the countryside with her grandmother.

Henry, a 37-year-old heroin addict from Britain, came to Wat Thamkrabok after trying several traditional rehab clinics.

"For many of us here, this is our last chance," he said.

(Additional reporting by Patpicha Tanakasempipat; Editing by Chris Gallagher)