BANGKOK, June 3 Thailand will develop a new
international commercial airport at an existing naval air base
outside the capital, Bangkok, the transport minister said on
Wednesday, as the country scrambles to accommodate an influx of
tourists.
Thailand's tourism sector makes up about 10 percent of its
economy, which has been recovering steadily since the army
seized power in May last year to end months of political unrest.
"We have the intention to develop U-Tapao airport to become
another commercial airport to support the increased passengers
to land here," Transport Minister Air Chief Marshall Prajin
Juntong told reporters.
By 2017, the airport is expected to service 3 million
passengers annually, he added, but gave no estimate of the
anticipated development costs.
The airport, about 140 km (90 miles) southeast of Bangkok,
the capital, is less than an hour's drive away from Pattaya,
famed for its beaches.
Its capacity now is around 200,000 passengers each year,
mostly arriving by chartered flights from China and Russia, said
navy commander-in-chief Admiral Kraisorn Chansuvanich.
The navy would manage the airport, he added, but in case of
an excess of flights and passengers, it would turn to Thai
Airways International Pcl and Airports of Thailand Pcl
, the country's largest airport operator, for help.
Foreign tourists in Thailand in April numbered 2.28 million,
drawn mostly from China and Malaysia, up 18.3 percent from a
year earlier.
The World Bank forecasts an increase of up to 3.5 percent in
Thailand's GDP in 2015. Tourism will "really help the economy
this year," said the Bank's senior Thailand economist, Kirida
Bhaopichitr, along with cheaper oil and public spending.
(Reporting by Aukkarapon Niyomyat; Writing by Pairat
Temphairojana; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)