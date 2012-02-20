BANGKOK Feb 20 Data published by Toyota
Motor Corp's Thai unit:
KEY DATA
Thai monthly car and truck sales
Jan Dec Nov Oct
Units 42,873 54,575 25,664 42,873
Y/Y pct +11.5 -41.4 -67.5 -40.5
CONTEXT
* Toyota said it would spend 8.2 billion baht ($257 million)
on investment in Thailand, showing its confidence in the
Southeast Asian car sector hub despite floods last year that
caused severe disruptions to supply chains.
* Thailand is the biggest car market in Southeast Asia and a
regional vehicle production and export base.
* Thailand is expected to produce a record high 2 million
vehicles this year, driven by a recovery in both domestic and
external demand after supply disruptions in 2011 caused by the
flooding, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said.
* The government has given a tax break to first-time car
buyers to boost consumption..
(Reporting by Ploy Ten Kate; Editing by Martin Petty)