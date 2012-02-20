BANGKOK Feb 20 Data published by Toyota Motor Corp's Thai unit:

KEY DATA

Thai monthly car and truck sales

Jan Dec Nov Oct

Units 42,873 54,575 25,664 42,873 Y/Y pct +11.5 -41.4 -67.5 -40.5

CONTEXT

* Toyota said it would spend 8.2 billion baht ($257 million) on investment in Thailand, showing its confidence in the Southeast Asian car sector hub despite floods last year that caused severe disruptions to supply chains.

* Thailand is the biggest car market in Southeast Asia and a regional vehicle production and export base.

* Thailand is expected to produce a record high 2 million vehicles this year, driven by a recovery in both domestic and external demand after supply disruptions in 2011 caused by the flooding, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said.

* The government has given a tax break to first-time car buyers to boost consumption..

LINKS

For details, see Toyota Thailand website: http:///www.toyota.co.th/th/sale_volum.asp (Reporting by Ploy Ten Kate; Editing by Martin Petty)