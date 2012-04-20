BANGKOK, April 20 Data published by Toyota Motor Corp's Thai unit: KEY DATA Thai monthly car and truck sales Data Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Units 110,928 90,461 42,873 54,575 25,664 Y/Y pct +19.3 +17.2 +11.5 -41.4 -67.5 BACKGROUND - Toyota said previously it would spend 8.2 billion baht ($257 million) on investment in Thailand, showing its confidence in the Southeast Asian car sector hub despite floods last year that caused severe disruptions to supply chains. - Thailand is the biggest car market in Southeast Asia and a regional vehicle production and export base. - Thailand is expected to produce a record high 2 million vehicles this year, driven by a recovery in both domestic and external demand after the supply disruptions in 2011, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said. - The government has given a tax break to first-time car buyers to boost consumption.. LINKS For details, see Toyota Thailand website: http:///www.toyota.co.th/th/sale_volum.asp (Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Miral Fahmy)