BANGKOK, Nov 24 Data published by the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) KEY DATA Thai monthly car and truck sales: y/y pct vehicles Oct -4.2 67,908 Sep -10.5 61,863 Aug -9.9 61,988 Jul -12.5 60,863 Jun -18.4 60,217 May -18.3 56,939 Apr -26.2 54,058 Mar -11.7 74,117 Feb -10.8 63,948 Jan -12.9 59,669 - In 2014, domestic auto sales declined 33.7 percent from 2013 to 881,832 cars, the FTI said. - Annual domestic auto sales have declined since May 2013, following the fading effect of a government first-car subsidy scheme, which ended in 2012, when sales surged 81 percent. - Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base for the world's top carmakers. (Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Kim Coghill)