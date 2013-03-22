BANGKOK, March 22 A strong baht will make Thai
companies work harder for their profits this year, but exporters
have adjusted in the past to adverse exchange rate trends, and
economists say global demand is a bigger factor than the
currency in trade performance.
The baht has risen 5 percent against the dollar
this year to its highest level since before the Asian financial
crisis in 1997 as foreign money has flowed into the bond market,
with a solid economy attracting foreign direct investment.
The Federation of Thai Industries, which has led calls for
the authorities to act to lower the baht, said the rise in the
past two weeks had been too rapid and its members were finding
it hard to cope with the volatility.
"It's a cause for concern because the baht is much stronger
than regional currencies," said the federation's chairman,
Payungsak Chartsutipol.
On Friday the baht traded at 29.23 per dollar, having
retreated from this week's 16-year high of 29.07.
A day earlier, Finance Minister Kittirat Na Ranong said he
wanted the baht weaker, and lower interest rates in order to
stem inflows of "hot money", fuelled by quantitative easing in
major world economies that has allowed investors to go in search
of high-yield markets with funds raised cheaply at home.
The world's biggest producer of canned tuna, Thai Union
Frozen Products Pcl (TUF), which earned 90 percent of
its $3.6 billion sales from exports last year, is assessing the
likely impact of the currency moves.
TUF's president Thiraphong Chansiri said the company will
decide at the of this month whether to revise its forecast for
sales of $4 billion this year.
"Comparing now to what happened in the crisis in 1997, this
year's problem is tougher. This time the baht is the only
currency appreciating against the dollar," said Thiraphong.
Economists argue that the baht is simply catching up with
regional rivals: it rose just over 3 percent last year, whereas
the Philippine peso rose 6.8 percent and the South Korean won
7.6 percent.
That provides little solace for manufacturers, who took
months to recover from devastating floods in late 2011.
Thai Union Frozen had expected the baht to average 29.50
this year. It has forward contracts covering 50-70 percent of
sales to help minimise currency effects.
It is the dollar exchange rate that matters most. In
December 2012, 77 percent of Thai exports were paid for in
dollars, 6.5 percent in yen, and 11.8 percent in baht. The
figures haven't changed much in recent years.
Wasukarn Visansawatdi, executive vice-president at Thai
Airways International Pcl, said the flag carrier would
probably be a net loser from the baht move.
About 70 percent of its revenue comes in dollars, so that
would suffer when converted into baht, she said. But offsetting
that, about 50 percent of its 150 billion baht in debt is
denominated in dollars and 40 percent of its operating expenses
come in dollars, including jet fuel.
GLOBAL DEMAND TRUMPS FOREX MOVES
Kirida Bhaopichitr, the World Bank's country economist for
Thailand, said Thailand's export performance was more correlated
to global demand than to the exchange rate, noting exports fell
in 2009 even though the nominal effective exchange rate dropped.
Last year the baht rose about 3 percent against the dollar
but exports still rose 3.2 percent, although the floods
distorted trends.
A better example is 2006, when the baht rose 16 percent
against the dollar, prompting the authorities to impose currency
controls, but exports still grew 17 percent.
The baht's strength also makes imports cheaper and that
helps offset the hit to exports. In December 2012 about 25
percent of Thailand's imports were capital goods and about 34
percent were raw materials used in re-exported products.
Some big exporters are taking the baht's surge in their
stride.
Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl (CPF), Thailand's top
agribusiness company, said baht strength meant Thai products
were becoming less competitive than those from rivals such as
Vietnam and Indonesia. But it will help overseas investments.
"For CPF, the strong baht has not yet affected our sales and
investment plans ... We are still looking for opportunities in
Europe and America," said CEO Adirek Sripratak.
