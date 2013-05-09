* Finance minister wants c.bank to cut interest rates
* Minister has kept up pressure despite retreat in baht
* Central bank resisting, worried about household debt
* Finmin says sees no sign of property bubbles
* Most economists expect no policy change for now
(Adds finmin saying no property price bubble in Thailand)
By Kitiphong Thaichareon and Boontiwa Wichakul
BANGKOK, May 9 Thailand's finance minister
stepped up pressure on the central bank to cut interest rates,
saying it should take the strength of the baht currency into
account when setting policy and not just inflation, but the Bank
of Thailand governor showed he remained reluctant.
Finance Minister Kittirat Na Ranong told reporters on
Thursday he had called a meeting for next Monday with the
central bank's monetary policy committee (MPC), plus
representatives of the private sector and government officials
to discuss the rise in the baht, which has alarmed exporters.
"We will meet on Monday morning at Government House, with
the MPC, the private sector and government units to get a good
understanding of their roles on addressing price stability along
with foreign exchange stablility," he told reporters.
The baht hit a 16-year high in April and at one
point had risen 7 percent against the dollar since the start of
the year. It has fallen back since then and traded around 29.45
per dollar on Thursday, a rise of around 4 percent in 2013, but
Kittirat still wants an interest rate cut.
Hammering home his message later in the day, Kittirat told
reporters there was no property price bubble in Thailand, one of
the concerns of those who oppose a rate cut.
"Every state agency has affirmed that there is no sign of a
bubble. A rise in property sales is coming from real demand, in
line with people's higher purchasing power," he said, adding a
boom in property prices in some provinces simply reflected the
lack of new building projects in those areas.
The central bank has highlighted fast credit growth and high
household debt as a reason not to cut rates. It said annual loan
growth was at 13.2 percent in the first quarter after 13.7
percent in the final quarter of 2012.
Its monetary policy committee (MPC) has left the policy rate
at 2.75 percent since October. The next review is
on May 29 and most economists do not expect any change for now.
Kittirat said this week that four measures aimed at holding
down the baht had been agreed between the government and central
bank, but he made it clear he felt cutting interest rates would
be simpler and have a more immediate impact.
Governor Prasarn Trairatvorakul told reporters on Thursday
rates were just one option to address currency strength and it
was good the authorities had prepared other measures.
"The policy rate is one of the tools," Prasarn said.
"We agree that, overall, in order to address foreign
exchange and capital movements, the interest rate is among the
variables. But interest rates already take on a big burden to
keep the overall economy in balance."
FOUR MEASURES
Prasarn said the rise in the baht was now broadly in line
with that of other regional currencies.
He would not say when the authorities might implement the
four measures, but noted other measures were also available.
The measures have not been made public but a government
source said foreigners could be banned from buying short-term
BOT paper.
The central bank generally issues bills of up to one year.
Foreigners hold about 10 percent of BOT bills, according to
Credit Suisse, and much of the foreign money that pushed up the
baht earlier this year went into such short-term official debt.
A minimum holding period of three months could be set for
foreigners investing in government bonds and an additional fee
could be imposed on interest income and capital gains, the
source said. In October 2010 the government imposed a 15 percent
withholding tax on interest income and capital gains on bonds.
The strongest measure would put restrictions on the amount
of capital inflows that could be freely invested, the source
said.
In December 2006, in an earlier attempt to depress the baht,
the government ordered that 30 percent of investment funds
coming into the country should be held in a non-interest-bearing
account for a year. The whole amount faced a 10 percent levy if
the money was withdrawn within a year.
That measure caused the stock exchange to plunge and foreign
investors to flee. Mindful of that, both Kittirat and Prasarn
have ruled out the use of capital controls until now.
(Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Alan Raybould & Kim
Coghill)