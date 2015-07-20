By Simon Webb
BANGKOK, July 20 The Bank of Thailand has no
target for the Thai baht but is pleased to see that it has
weakened since April and is moving more in line with regional
currencies, Governor Prasarn Triratvorakul said on Monday.
Thailand's interest rates are near a record low after two
surprise cuts this year. But lower rates have done little for
the Thai economy as consumers, struggling to pay off record
household debt, keep their money in their pockets.
That has led Thailand to seek a boost to its
export-dependent economy from a lower currency. But rather than
a change in policy, Prasarn said the Bank of Thailand's steering
on foreign exchange was aimed at creating balance after the
currency got out of whack with regional competitors in the first
quarter.
"Now the baht has corrected a bit and moved in line with
other regional currencies," Prasarn told Reuters. "That's
something we like to see. During the first quarter, the baht
went considerably higher compared to regional currencies."
Prasarn declined to comment on whether he would like to see
further weakening in the baht, which hit a six-year low
against the dollar on Monday.
On Friday, Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister Pridiyathorn
Devakula said he would like to see the baht depreciate a little
more, although declined to say what he thought the optimal level
for the Thai currency would be.
Prasarn declined to comment when asked if Thailand also
needed a rate cut to stimulate growth. The country's monetary
policy committee next meets on Aug. 5. The benchmark interest
rate stands at 1.5 percent, just above the record
low of 1.25 percent.
The central bank last month cut its forecast for economic
growth for the year to 3.0 percent from 3.8 percent amid soft
demand for Thailand's exports. It forecast exports would
contract for the third year in 2015.
Thai exports are worth around two-thirds of Thai GDP.
