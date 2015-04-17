(Adds details)
By Pracha Hariraksapitak
BANGKOK, April 17 Thailand's government hopes to
see a weaker baht although it will not intervene in the
foreign exchange rate mechanism, Deputy Prime Minister
Pridiyathorn Devakula said on Friday.
The Bank of Thailand will monitor the baht's direction, he
told reporters. The baht has risen about 1.6 percent against the
dollar so far this year, the third-best performing emerging
Asian currency after the Taiwan dollar and Korean won.
"A slightly weaker baht will be good but it will depend on
the central bank," said Pridiyathorn, a former Bank of Thailand
governor.
Pridiyathorn was responding to a suggestion by the
University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (UTCC) on Thursday
that the government help weaken the baht to aid exporters.
The Thai economy is expected to expand by about 4.0 percent
in the second quarter from a year earlier, reflecting a possible
recovery in exports during the period, the deputy prime minister
said.
Exports are traditionally a key growth driver for Thailand.
But shipments fell in both 2013 and 2014. Last year, the
economy grew only 0.7 percent as exports and domestic demand
remained weak after the army took power in May.
This year, exports are again off to a bad start. They fell
4.82 percent in January-February from a year earlier, dented by
slow global growth and the baht's strength.
In the first quarter of 2015, exports will probably fall
about 4 percent from a year ago, according to Pridiyathorn.
The Ministry of Finance has forecast that economic growth
this year will be 3.9 percent, while the central bank projects
expansion of 3.8 percent.
(Additional reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai in Bangkok
and Jongwoo Cheon in Singapore; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap;
Editing by Richard Borsuk)