BANGKOK Oct 3 Thailand's Board of Investment
said on Friday it had approved investment applications for
projects worth about 90 billion baht ($2.7 billion), mainly for
firms making environmentally friendly cars or involved in
reneweble energy.
The projects included one from Ford Motor to spend
about 18.2 billion baht on fuel-efficient cars, or eco-cars, and
from General Motors to invest 13.1 billion baht, the
board said in a statement.
Nissan Motor will invest 6.86 billion baht and
Toyota Motor Corp. 1.9 billon baht, it said.
($1=32.5 baht)
(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Viparat Jantraprap; Editing
by Alan Raybould)