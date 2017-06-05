BANGKOK, June 5 Thailand's central bank said on
Monday it would relax foreign exchange rules, including allowing
more Thais to directly invest abroad, as policymakers try to
hold down the baht's strength.
The central bank will allow investors with assets of at
least 50 million baht ($1.47 million) to directly invest in
securities abroad, it said in a statement.
Commercial banks will also be allowed to lend baht to
non-residents for investment in Thailand and the Greater Mekong
sub-region, it said.
The baht appreciated further to 33.98 against the
dollar, a near 23-month high, after the announcement, from 34.05
in early trade.
($1 = 34.0000 baht)
