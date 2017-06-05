(Adds details, quotes)
BANGKOK, June 5 Thailand's central bank said on
Monday it would relax foreign exchange rules, including taking
steps to allow more Thais to invest in securities abroad, in a
move that analysts said could help contain an uncomfortably
strong baht currency.
The central bank will allow investors with assets of at
least 50 million baht ($1.47 million) to directly invest in
securities abroad of up to $1 million per year, effective by the
end of 2017, it said in a statement.
Commercial banks will also be allowed to lend baht to
non-residents for investment in Thailand and the Greater Mekong
sub-region, effective this month, it said.
"The moves are aimed at enhancing ease of doing business and
will not affect the central bank's responsibility to maintain
financial stability," Bank of Thailand Veerathai Santiprabhob
told a news conference.
Analysts said the measures would help counter some of the
baht's strength, and help exports needed to generate faster
economic growth.
The baht, however, hit a near 23-month high of
33.94 per dollar after the measures were announced, as investors
had been expecting stronger steps.
The baht has appreciated by more than 5 percent
against the dollar this year, making it the best performing
currency in Southeast Asia.
"Despite the baht's strength, it's still moving in line with
regional currencies and with economic fundamentals. Its
volatility remains low - in mid range of the region. The central
bank is monitoring it closely," assistant governor Vachira
Arromdee said reporters.
Though interest rates are at a record low of 1.5 percent,
Thailand is running a hefty current account surplus and foreign
exchange reserves have risen by $12 billion this year to stand
at $184 billion.
A $29 billion balance on the Bank of Thailand’s forward
book, however, hints at heavy intervention in the currency
market to keep the baht from appreciating even further.
($1 = 34.00 baht)
