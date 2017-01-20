Indian shares pause after record-setting run
BANGKOK Jan 20 Thailand's financial institutions are still strong and some defaulted bills of exchange will not affect the overall market, the central bank governor said on Friday.
The central bank will ensure that the Thai financial market will not be too volatile after policy announcements by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, which may lead to market volatility in the short term, Veerathai Santiprabhob told reporters.
"We will keep monitoring the market," he said.
Some smaller Thai firms have defaulted on their bills of exchange, but Veerathai said: "I don't think general investors will have to panic."
Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring
ISTANBUL, May 30 Turkish fashion retailer Mavi Giyim's initial public offering (IPO) is seen priced at 43-51 lira per share, valuing the jeans maker at up to 2.5 billion lira ($700 million), a source close to the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.