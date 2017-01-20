BANGKOK Jan 20 Thailand's financial institutions are still strong and some defaulted bills of exchange will not affect the overall market, the central bank governor said on Friday.

The central bank will ensure that the Thai financial market will not be too volatile after policy announcements by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, which may lead to market volatility in the short term, Veerathai Santiprabhob told reporters.

"We will keep monitoring the market," he said.

Some smaller Thai firms have defaulted on their bills of exchange, but Veerathai said: "I don't think general investors will have to panic."

