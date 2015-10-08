(Adds details, comments and context)
* Sept index at 72.1, lowest since June 2014, vs Aug's 72.3
* Sentiment hurt by weak economy, exports and falling farm
prices
* Consumption expected to recover in mid-Q4 on govt stimulus
- university
By Kitiphong Thaichareon and Pairat Temphairojana
BANGKOK, Oct 8Thai consumer confidence fell for
the ninth successive month in September to a 16-month low, a
university survey showed, as weak exports and low farm prices
undermine an economic recovery that's forced the government to
offer fresh stimulus.
The consumer confidence index of the University
of the Thai Chamber of Commerce dropped to 72.1 in September
from 72.3 in August.
The reading was the lowest since June 2014, a month after
the army seized power after prolonged political unrest that had
sapped confidence.
But consumers were more optimistic that the economy will
pick up pace in the future due to recent economic support
measures introduced by the government, the university said in a
statement on Thursday.
The government last month approved economic steps worth 136
billion baht ($3.81 billion), including soft loans, aimed at
lifting low-income earners' purchasing power.
The global economy is still weak and consumers remain
cautious, Thanavath Phonvichai, an economics professor at the
university, told a news conference.
"News of the economic stimulus has given people hope and
confidence but the sentiment is still fragile. We still need to
depend on the government to inject money," he said.
The university upgraded growth forecast slightly to 2.7-3
percent, from 2.5-2.9 percent for 2015, mainly to reflect the
stimulus measures.
The stimulus will help Thailand grow 3 percent this year,
and above 3 percent in 2016, newly appointed Finance Minister
Apisak Tantivorawong told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday.
Southeast Asia's second-largest economy has yet to regain
traction after more than a year of military rule as exports are
sluggish while high household debt has dampened consumption.
Falling commodity prices have also cut farmers' incomes.
The government has also said it would introduce measures to
help the property sector, as developers are facing sluggish
sales from slow economic growth.
The central bank cut its GDP growth forecast to 2.7 percent
from 3 percent on Sept. 25 and to 3.7 percent from 4.1 percent
for 2016. In 2014, growth was the slowest in three years at 0.9
percent.
($1 = 35.70 baht)
(Editing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre and Shri Navaratnam)