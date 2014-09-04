* Index up a 4th month, at highest since July 2013 -
university survey
* Businesses say performance is improving
* Army took power in May in bid to end unrest, revive
economy
* Confidence 'still not that good' - professor
By Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon
BANGKOK, Sept 4 Consumer confidence in Thailand
rose for a fourth straight month in August, suggesting
consumption may improve now that three months have passed since
a military coup which halted Bangkok street protests and reduced
political tensions.
The consumer confidence index of the University
of the Thai Chamber of Commerce rose to 80.1 in August, its
highest level since July last year, from 78.2 the previous
month.
Through April, the index fell 13 straight months, reaching a
trough of 67.8. From November, the declines were fuelled by
prolonged unrest, which battered economic activity and tourism.
"The consumer confidence index has risen steadily,
especially confidence in the future economy, suggesting people
still have hope," Thanavath Phonvichai, an economics professor
at the university, told a briefing. "But confidence in the
current economy is still not that good, weighed down by lower
commodity prices."
The unrest, together with weak exports, caused Southeast
Asia's second-largest economy to contract 0.1 percent in the
first half from a year earlier, though it avoided a technical
recession in April-June.
Exports, equal to more than half of the economy, have been
sluggish this year, while imports have slumped and factory
output has fallen for more than a year, showing that economic
engines remain wobbly.
However, policymakers and businesses hope for a rebound in
the second half as consumption and investment are expected to
pick up. The Finance Ministry has forecast economic growth of 2
percent this year, while the Bank of Thailand (BOT) predicts 1.5
percent.
For next year, the national planning agency predicts
economic growth of 3.5-4.5 percent, while the central bank
forecasts 5.5 percent.
With the improved economic outlook, the BOT is expected to
leave its policy interest rate at 2 percent for the
rest of the year.
BENEFITS COMING LATER?
The military government has settled delayed payments to rice
farmers and is trying to get on track long-dormant spending
plans, including infrastructure projects. But the benefits are
not expected until next year or later.
Private consumption rose in July from June but investment
fell again, according to the central bank.
Tourism, which accounts for about 10 percent of the economy,
is not back to normal yet. Foreign arrivals dropped 11 percent
in July from a year earlier, an improvement from June's 24.4
percent slump.
Budget carrier Nok Airlines said on Monday rising
passenger numbers mean it expects a lower net loss in the third
quarter than the second, and a return to profit in
October-December.
Thai hotel chain operator Central Plaza Hotel
said on Wednesday net profit this year can be close to last
year's 1.32 billion baht ($41 million). "Profit in the second
half is expected to be slightly higher than the first's as the
(political) situation has improved," senior vice-president of
finance Ronnachit Mahattanapreut said.
The coup was led by Gen. Prayuth Chan-ocha, who last month
was sworn in as prime minister.
($1= 32.0 baht)
