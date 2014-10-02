* Economy 'has not recovered' - university survey
* Fall in confidence index is 1st since military took power
May 22
* Government hopes new spending plans will spur growth
* Spending plan won't change 2014 growth forecast- cbank
governor
* Purchasing power may not be back to normal until mid-2015
- goods distributor
(Adds comment from distributor of consumer products)
By Kitiphong Thaichareon
BANGKOK, Oct 2 Consumer confidence in Thailand
dropped in September for the first time since May's military
coup, a university survey showed, adding to evidence that
authorities haven't yet been able to get an economic recovery on
track.
The consumer confidence index of the University
of the Thai Chamber of Commerce declined to 79.2 in September
from the August reading of 80.1, its highest in 13 months.
Consumption is a pivotal engine of growth in Thailand, so
getting Thais to spend more is crucial for reaching the growth
forecasts of the government and central bank.
The junta on Wednesday announced a plan to spend 364 billion
baht ($11.2 billion) in a bid to revive the economy and help it
return to its "normal growth" of 4-5 percent next year.
Finance Minister Sommai Phasee told reporters on Thursday
that the measures - focusing on creating jobs and income plus
helping farmers - could lift economic growth to 2 percent this
year, or higher if exports improve.
Bank of Thailand Governor Prasarn Trairatvorakul said the
measures would not change the central bank's 2014 growth
forecast of 1.5 percent, although he expected new money of 55
billion baht to be injected into the economy later this year.
This "is not that significant for our estimate this year.
But it will help drive the economy next year," he said.
The central bank predicts growth of 4.8 percent for 2015.
'A GOOD START'
Vichit Suraphongchai, chairman of the executive committee
at Siam Commercial Bank, said the government's stimulus
measures are "a good start given a stalling economy over the
past 7 to 8 months."
The plan could help "but we should not expect a quick
revival of consumption of durable goods such as spending on
housing and cars" until the second quarter of 2015, he said.
Boonchai Chokwatana, president of Saha Pathanapibul, a
leading distributor of consumer products, said demand for
consumer goods should improve in the fourth quarter, but
purchasing power might not be back to normal until "the middle
of next year".
The confidence index done by the university began falling
months before Thailand entered a period of political turmoil in
late 2013, and that crisis battered activity and tourism.
In April, after a 13th consecutive fall, the index reached
67.8. The May reading improved, reflecting optimism that
conditions would improve after the army seized power on May 22
in a bid to restore order and help the economy recover.
In September, "the index fell for the first time in five
months as the economy has not recovered and showed signs of
slowing", the university said. "Commodity prices are low, while
exports and tourism have not picked up, making people worried
about their future income."
STILL SPUTTERING
Prior to Wednesday's announcement on spending, Thailand
released a batch of data showing the economy was still
sputtering. On Tuesday, the central bank said its private
consumption index fell 0.2 percent in August from July.
Private consumption has been curbed by high household debt
levels - household debt rose to 10.03 trillion baht ($310
billion) in the second quarter of 2014 from 9.89 trillion baht
in the prior quarter, central bank data showed.
Thanavath Phonvichai, an economics professor at the
university that did the confidence survey, said the government's
economic measures "have come just in time - it will give 40
billion baht to farmers and it accelerates disbursements to spur
the economy. Consumer confidence should turn positive."
The October index "will show whether the economy can bounce
back and continue its momentum into next year", he said.
Exports, equal to more than 60 percent of the economy, have
again been weak this year, while imports have slumped and
factory output has fallen for more than a year, showing any
recovery is fragile.
The military government has settled delayed payments to rice
farmers and is trying to get on track long-dormant spending
plans, including infrastructure projects. But the benefits are
not expected until next year or later.
($1= 32.4 baht)
(Additional reporting by Pairat Temphairojana, Saranya
Suksomkij and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Orathai
Sriring; Editing by Richard Borsuk)