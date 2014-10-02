* Economy 'has not recovered' - university survey

BANGKOK, Oct 2 Consumer confidence in Thailand dropped in September for the first time since May's military coup, a university survey showed, adding to evidence that authorities haven't yet been able to get an economic recovery on track.

The consumer confidence index of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce declined to 79.2 in September from the August reading of 80.1, its highest in 13 months.

Consumption is a pivotal engine of growth in Thailand, so getting Thais to spend more is crucial for reaching the growth forecasts of the government and central bank.

The junta on Wednesday announced a plan to spend 364 billion baht ($11.2 billion) in a bid to revive the economy and help it return to its "normal growth" of 4-5 percent next year.

Finance Minister Sommai Phasee told reporters on Thursday that the measures - focusing on creating jobs and income plus helping farmers - could lift economic growth to 2 percent this year, or higher if exports improve.

Bank of Thailand Governor Prasarn Trairatvorakul said the measures would not change the central bank's 2014 growth forecast of 1.5 percent, although he expected new money of 55 billion baht to be injected into the economy later this year.

This "is not that significant for our estimate this year. But it will help drive the economy next year," he said.

The central bank predicts growth of 4.8 percent for 2015.

'A GOOD START'

Vichit Suraphongchai, chairman of the executive committee at Siam Commercial Bank, said the government's stimulus measures are "a good start given a stalling economy over the past 7 to 8 months."

The plan could help "but we should not expect a quick revival of consumption of durable goods such as spending on housing and cars" until the second quarter of 2015, he said.

Boonchai Chokwatana, president of Saha Pathanapibul, a leading distributor of consumer products, said demand for consumer goods should improve in the fourth quarter, but purchasing power might not be back to normal until "the middle of next year".

The confidence index done by the university began falling months before Thailand entered a period of political turmoil in late 2013, and that crisis battered activity and tourism.

In April, after a 13th consecutive fall, the index reached 67.8. The May reading improved, reflecting optimism that conditions would improve after the army seized power on May 22 in a bid to restore order and help the economy recover.

In September, "the index fell for the first time in five months as the economy has not recovered and showed signs of slowing", the university said. "Commodity prices are low, while exports and tourism have not picked up, making people worried about their future income."

STILL SPUTTERING

Prior to Wednesday's announcement on spending, Thailand released a batch of data showing the economy was still sputtering. On Tuesday, the central bank said its private consumption index fell 0.2 percent in August from July.

Private consumption has been curbed by high household debt levels - household debt rose to 10.03 trillion baht ($310 billion) in the second quarter of 2014 from 9.89 trillion baht in the prior quarter, central bank data showed.

Thanavath Phonvichai, an economics professor at the university that did the confidence survey, said the government's economic measures "have come just in time - it will give 40 billion baht to farmers and it accelerates disbursements to spur the economy. Consumer confidence should turn positive."

The October index "will show whether the economy can bounce back and continue its momentum into next year", he said.

Exports, equal to more than 60 percent of the economy, have again been weak this year, while imports have slumped and factory output has fallen for more than a year, showing any recovery is fragile.

The military government has settled delayed payments to rice farmers and is trying to get on track long-dormant spending plans, including infrastructure projects. But the benefits are not expected until next year or later.

($1= 32.4 baht) (Additional reporting by Pairat Temphairojana, Saranya Suksomkij and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Richard Borsuk)