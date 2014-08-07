* University index rises a 3rd straight month, at best since
Aug 2013
* Sentiment aided by infrastructure plans, better economic
outlook
* Army took power in May in bid to end unrest, revive
economy
* Confidence should improve steadily - professor
By Kitiphong Thaichareon
BANGKOK, Aug 7 A university's index of Thai
consumer confidence rose for the third month in July, suggesting
domestic demand might be improving after the army seized power
and pledged to fix an economy battered by prolonged political
tensions.
The consumer confidence index of the University
of the Thai Chamber of Commerce rose to 78.2 in July, the
highest level since August 2013. For June, the number was 75.1.
The army seized power on May 22. Through April, the index
fell 13 straight months, reaching a trough of 67.8. From
November, the declines were fuelled by months of sometimes
violent political crisis, which hurt consumption, investment and
tourism.
"Consumer confidence picked up due to the stable political
situation," Thanavath Phonvichai, an economics professor at the
university, told a briefing. "Confidence is expected to improve
steadily, with consumption the key economic driver in the second
half."
Thailand's economy, Southeast Asia's second biggest,
contracted 2.1 percent in January-March from the last three
months of 2013 and 0.6 percent from a year earlier.
Second quarter and first half GDP data will be released on
Aug. 18.
Exports, equivalent to more than half of the economy, have
long been sluggish, while imports have slumped and factory
output has fallen for more than a year, showing that pillars of
the economy are shaky.
CENTRAL BANK SEES GAINS AHEAD
But policymakers and businesses are hopeful about the second
half, predicting a rebound from a likely contraction in the
first half.
On Wednesday, when its benchmark interest rate
was left at 2 percent, the central bank said it believed
government policies would boost the economy later this year.
In June, the Bank of Thailand slashed its 2014 economic
growth forecast to 1.5 percent from 2.7 percent, but projected
5.5 percent growth next year.
The military government has made delayed payments to rice
farmers and is working to fast-track dormant spending plans. It
has approved urgent infrastructure projects and accelerated the
approval process of big investment projects.
Last week, Thailand's junta named a majority of active and
retired members of the security forces to an interim legislature
of 200 people, as it seeks to keep tight control over the body
it will task with enacting sweeping reforms. The assembly will
open later on Thursday.
Thanavath of the university said consumers "think the
formation of an legislature and the next prime minister will be
the key factor to get purchasing power back."
ARE SALES IMPROVING?
Improving sentiment about the Thai economy does not
necessarily mean consumer sales are already rising.
Phattaramon Jaemjaeng, a 24-year-old master's degree
student, said that while the situation is "getting better with
more confidence coming back, I have to delay purchasing a new
phone for now".
Advanced Info Service, Thailand's biggest mobile
phone operator, this week cut its 2014 revenue growth target to
1-2 percent from 6-8 percent.
But the company said growth in the second half "is expected
to accelerate on the back of improving consumer confidence."
CP All Pcl, Thailand's largest convenience store
chain, on Wednesday reported a 15 percent drop in quarterly net
profit for April-June, mainly due to higher costs and slower
sales growth after the political unrest. Analysts expect
earnings to recover in the second half.
Thai banks expect consumer demand for home loans to pick up
in the latter half amid signs of an improving economy and
domestic confidence.
(Additional reporting by Pairat Temphairojana; Writing by
Orathai Sriring; Editing by Richard Borsuk)