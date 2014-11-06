* Govt stimulus, improved exports, lower oil prices lift sentiment

* Falling commodity prices, high living costs are negative factors

* Army seized power on May 22 to end months of political unrest (Adds companies' comments, estimates)

By Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon

BANGKOK, Nov 6 Consumer confidence in Thailand picked up in October after a drop in September, a university survey showed, on optimism about government stimulus measures and improved exports as the junta tries to get the economy back on track.

A sharp decline in global oil prices was also seen lowering transport costs and giving consumers more to spend, but domestic demand is likely to be constrained by high household debt.

The consumer confidence index of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce increased to 80.1 in October from 79.2 in September, when it slipped for the first time since a coup on May 22 ended months of political unrest.

Private consumption, which makes up half of the economy, is a pivotal growth engine in Thailand, so getting Thais to spend is crucial for reaching official growth forecast targets.

Last month, the junta announced a plan to spend 364 billion baht ($11.2 billion), focusing on repairing schools, hospitals and irrigation systems to add jobs as well as helping farmers.

"The confidence trend should be positive and continue improving but that depends on government spending. People now feel the future economy will definitely get better but they don't know when," Thanavath Phonvichai, an economics professor at the university that conducted the confidence survey, told a new conference. He added tourism should revive at the year-end.

Deputy Prime Minister Wisanu Krue-ngam said on Thursday the junta was ready to consider lifting martial law in some parts of the country to help the economy and tourism, which accounts for about 10 percent of GDP.

HEADWINDS

Economists said confidence may have bounced back but domestic consumption could be hurt by declining farm income and elevated debt levels, while export momentum was uncertain.

"Overall, the slow recovery in both domestic and external demand is an immediate headwind growth risk to Thailand at this juncture," said Barnabas Gan, economist of OCBC Bank in Singapore.

Although consumers are still wary about spending, some retailers are making profits or looking for an improvement.

Big C Supercenter posted a 14 percent rise in third-quarter net profit, while Advanced Info Service , Thailand's bigger mobile phone firm, expected revenue to rise 4-5 percent in the fourth quarter from the third due to improved demand.

Thai Ratchthani Leasing said loans could grow 5-10 percent this year, below its original target of 25 percent due to falling truck sales, in line with the weak auto sector.

"Next year, we expect loans to grow about 20 percent due to improving economic conditions and expectations about government measures, including infrastructure projects, and exports," Managing Director Kovit Rongwattansophon told reporters.

But Pirachaya Jumpee, an employee at a transport firm, feels there has been little change. "People may be a bit confident after the coup, but they still don't spend much."

The confidence index began falling months before Thailand entered a period of political turmoil in late 2013, and that crisis battered activity and tourism.

Through April, the index fell for 13 consecutive months before rising between May and August, reflecting rebounding confidence after the junta seized power to restore stability. But the good-sentiment seems to be fading, with recent economic data largely disappointing and economic recovery slowing.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy avoided a technical recession in April-June but still shrank 0.1 percent in the first half due to political unrest and poor exports.

On Wednesday, the central bank held its policy rate steady at 2 percent but said there was room to ease further as the economic recovery was slowing more than it had expected.

The Bank of Thailand said it would cut its economic growth forecasts for 2014 and 2015 again from 1.5 percent and 4.8 percent, respectively, when it meets next month.

Despite an unexpected rise in September, exports, which are equal to more than 60 percent of the economy, have long been weak due to tepid global demand and lower commodity prices. Consumption, meanwhile, is capped by high household debt levels.

($1=32.8 baht) (Additional reporting by Khettiya Jittapong, Pisit Changplayngam and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)