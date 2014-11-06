* Govt stimulus, improved exports, lower oil prices lift
sentiment
* Falling commodity prices, high living costs are negative
factors
* Army seized power on May 22 to end months of political
unrest
By Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon
BANGKOK, Nov 6 Consumer confidence in Thailand
picked up in October after a drop in September, a university
survey showed, on optimism about government stimulus measures
and improved exports as the junta tries to get the economy back
on track.
A sharp decline in global oil prices was also seen lowering
transport costs and giving consumers more to spend, but domestic
demand is likely to be constrained by high household debt.
The consumer confidence index of the University
of the Thai Chamber of Commerce increased to 80.1 in October
from 79.2 in September, when it slipped for the first time since
a coup on May 22 ended months of political unrest.
Private consumption, which makes up half of the economy, is
a pivotal growth engine in Thailand, so getting Thais to spend
is crucial for reaching official growth forecast targets.
Last month, the junta announced a plan to spend 364 billion
baht ($11.2 billion), focusing on repairing schools, hospitals
and irrigation systems to add jobs as well as helping farmers.
"The confidence trend should be positive and continue
improving but that depends on government spending. People now
feel the future economy will definitely get better but they
don't know when," Thanavath Phonvichai, an economics professor
at the university that conducted the confidence survey, told a
new conference. He added tourism should revive at the year-end.
Deputy Prime Minister Wisanu Krue-ngam said on Thursday the
junta was ready to consider lifting martial law in some parts of
the country to help the economy and tourism, which accounts for
about 10 percent of GDP.
HEADWINDS
Economists said confidence may have bounced back but
domestic consumption could be hurt by declining farm income and
elevated debt levels, while export momentum was uncertain.
"Overall, the slow recovery in both domestic and external
demand is an immediate headwind growth risk to Thailand at this
juncture," said Barnabas Gan, economist of OCBC Bank in
Singapore.
Although consumers are still wary about spending, some
retailers are making profits or looking for an improvement.
Big C Supercenter posted a 14 percent rise in
third-quarter net profit, while Advanced Info Service
, Thailand's bigger mobile phone firm, expected
revenue to rise 4-5 percent in the fourth quarter from the third
due to improved demand.
Thai Ratchthani Leasing said loans could grow
5-10 percent this year, below its original target of 25 percent
due to falling truck sales, in line with the weak auto sector.
"Next year, we expect loans to grow about 20 percent due to
improving economic conditions and expectations about government
measures, including infrastructure projects, and exports,"
Managing Director Kovit Rongwattansophon told reporters.
But Pirachaya Jumpee, an employee at a transport firm, feels
there has been little change. "People may be a bit confident
after the coup, but they still don't spend much."
The confidence index began falling months before Thailand
entered a period of political turmoil in late 2013, and that
crisis battered activity and tourism.
Through April, the index fell for 13 consecutive months
before rising between May and August, reflecting rebounding
confidence after the junta seized power to restore stability.
But the good-sentiment seems to be fading, with recent economic
data largely disappointing and economic recovery slowing.
Southeast Asia's second-largest economy avoided a technical
recession in April-June but still shrank 0.1 percent in the
first half due to political unrest and poor exports.
On Wednesday, the central bank held its policy rate steady
at 2 percent but said there was room to ease further as the
economic recovery was slowing more than it had expected.
The Bank of Thailand said it would cut its economic growth
forecasts for 2014 and 2015 again from 1.5 percent and 4.8
percent, respectively, when it meets next month.
Despite an unexpected rise in September, exports, which are
equal to more than 60 percent of the economy, have long been
weak due to tepid global demand and lower commodity prices.
Consumption, meanwhile, is capped by high household debt levels.
($1=32.8 baht)
(Additional reporting by Khettiya Jittapong, Pisit
Changplayngam and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)