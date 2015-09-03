(Adds details, comments)

By Pairat Temphairojana and Orathai Sriring

BANGKOK, Sept 3 Thai consumer confidence fell for the eighth successive month in August to a 15-month low, as weak exports and a deadly bomb blast in the capital Bangkok hold back economic recovery, a university survey showed on Thursday.

The consumer confidence index of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce dropped to 72.3 in August from 73.4 in July. The reading was the lowest since May 2014, when the army seized power to end months of political unrest.

However, confidence should start to recover in the fourth quarter following the government's new stimulus measures to help a struggling economy, the university said in a statement.

The government unveiled on Tuesday 136 billion baht ($3.81 billion) of economic measures, including soft loans, aimed at lifting low-income earners' purchasing power.

The stimulus could boost economic growth by 0.7-1.0 percentage point this year, Thanavath Phonvichai, an economics professor at the university, told a news conference.

"It won't stimulate the whole economy but it's a good one. Without it, the economy may grow less than 2.5 percent this year," he said.

The university maintains its growth forecast of 2.5-2.9 percent for 2015.

The stimulus comes after Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha reshuffled his cabinet, appointing a new finance minister and a new deputy premier to oversee the economy.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy has yet to regain momentum after more than a year of military rule as exports are sluggish while high household debt has crimped consumption. Falling commodity prices have also cut farmers' incomes.

The one bright spot, tourism, has been dealt a blow from the Aug. 17 Bangkok shrine bombing.

The Finance Minister said last week the blast could reduce foreign tourists numbers by 300,000 this year and GDP growth by 0.05 percentage point.

The government has also said it would introduce measures to help smaller businesses and to boost investments as companies struggle with weak demand.

Charoen Pokphand Foods, Thailand's largest meat and feed producer, has halved its revenue growth target to 5 percent, citing the slowing economy.

Bank of Thailand Governor Prasarn Trairatvorakul said this week he expected second-half growth to be close to the first half's pace of 2.9 percent, while stimulus measures should lift confidence and help the economy in the short term.

The state planning agency last month cut its 2015 economic growth forecast to 2.7-3.2 percent from 3.0-4.0 percent. Many economists believe the downgraded figure is still too optimistic. Growth was just 0.9 percent last year.

($1 = 35.70 baht)