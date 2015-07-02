(Adds details, comments)
* Index at 74.4 in June, lowest since May 2014; May was 75.6
* Sentiment hurt by worries about domestic and global
economy
* Falling exports, drought, weak commodity prices negative
factors
* Steady fall in confidence mood "frightening" - professor
By Kitiphong Thaichareon and Orathai Sriring
BANGKOK, July 2 Thai consumer confidence slipped
to a more than one-year low in June dampened by economic
uncertainty, falling exports, low commodity prices and drought,
a university survey showed on Thursday.
The consumer confidence index of the University
of the Thai Chamber of Commerce fell to 74.4 in June from 75.6
the previous month, its sixth consecutive month of decline.
The June reading was the lowest since May last year, when
confidence was partly restored after the army seized power that
month to end political turmoil that hammered domestic activity.
Thanavath Phonvichai, an economics professor at the
university, told a news conference the persistent decline in
consumer confidence was a "frightening" sign and suggested a
weak economic performance in April-June.
The university expects annual growth of 2.5-3.0 percent in
the second quarter, he said. In January-March, annual growth was
3.0 percent.
"There are no signs that consumer confidence will pick up.
The government needs to come up with more measures to lift
sentiment or make the baht weaker than 34 to help exports,"
Thanavath said.
The baht eased slightly to 33.78 per dollar on
Thursday, hovering near 5-year lows.
One year after the coup, the junta has been unable to revive
Southeast Asia's second-largest economy, as exports and domestic
demand remain weak. Growth last year was just 0.9 percent.
Exports, equal to more than 60 percent of gross domestic
product, have long been sluggish due to soft global demand and
low commodity prices, which have also cut farmers' spending
power.
Private consumption, accounting for half of the economy, has
been curbed by high household debt and a shaky consumer mood.
Last month, the Bank of Thailand cut its economic growth
forecast for this year to 3.0 percent from 3.8 percent, with
exports seen contracting for the third year.
The central bank's monetary policy committee left the
benchmark rate steady at 1.50 percent on June 10
after two surprise rate cuts in a row to support the economy.
The committee next reviews policy on Aug. 5. Most economists
expect no change for now.
Urai Panthawong, a toy vendor, said times were hard.
"Business is bad. The economy is bad. There are fewer customers
these days."
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)