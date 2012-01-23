BANGKOK Jan 23 Thailand's new finance
minister on Monday defended the idea of reducing government
stakes in certain state firms as a way of cutting public debt,
after his predecessor, removed in a reshuffle last week, said
that would "fudge" the debt level.
The government needs to borrow to fund big water management
programmes to prevent a repeat of last year's severe flooding.
Reducing its stake in state companies below 50 percent would
technically remove those firms' debt from its books.
"This is not window-dressing but a way of managing public
debt better. However, we will see whether this is an urgent
matter. If not, we may do it this year, or next," Kittirat Na
Ranong told reporters.
The state owns 51.15 percent of oil firm PTT Pcl
and 51.03 percent of Thai Airways International Pcl.
It is reported to be looking at cutting its holdings in those
firms, although it is likely to retain a major stake in both.
Thirachai Phuvanatnaranubala, who lost his job as finance
minister last week, has warned against any effort to manipulate
the public debt figure.
He said on his Facebook page he did not disagree with the
idea of cutting the government's holdings in state enterprises
"as long as it improves efficiency and is not a transfer of
monopoly power from state to any private group".
He said the government did not need "to fudge" the public
debt figure in order to borrow more because its debt level was
still low at 42 percent of GDP and the legal limit of 60 percent
meant Thailand could borrow 2 trillion baht ($63.5 billion) more
without upsetting market confidence.
"Why then are there attempts to understate public debt?"
Thirachai, a non-party outsider who was head of Thailand's
financial markets watchdog before entering the cabinet last
August, suggested one possible reason: lowering public debt
would remove pressure on the government to raise taxes to pay
for its programmes, which might lose it votes.
"The lower level of debt will allow for more populist
policies ...," he said.
Thirachai said the government had to borrow substantial sums
in order to set up comprehensive flood defences. "Additional
debts are acceptable as long as they are well spent, free of
corruption and result in sustainable income growth," he said.
STILL ROOM TO BORROW
Thanavath Phonvichai, an economist at the University of the
Thai Chamber of Commerce, thought the idea had its merits but
wondered what the rush was.
"Reducing debt will be good for the country in the long term
... But I don't think we need to do it now because there is more
room to borrow. No rush," he said.
"They are clearly signalling they will borrow a lot more and
we have to see whether the pace is too fast. As long as the
debt is under control, it shouldn't be a worry."
The cabinet has approved decrees that let the government
borrow 350 billion baht and make the central bank responsible
for servicing debt of 1.14 trillion owed by the Financial
Institutions Development Fund (FIDF), a vehicle used to bail out
banks during the 1997/98 Asian financial crisis.
Until now, that has been the responsibility of the finance
ministry, with the money coming from the fiscal budget.
The plan has been resisted by the central bank, which
refused to take the debt directly onto its own books. It will
now manage the debt servicing but it is not clear where the
money will come from. A levy on bank deposits seems likely.
Kittirat has also pushed the FIDF plan strongly. This will
remove some 60 billion baht from the annual budget. In
comparison the budget deficit in the year to Sept. 30 was
originally 350 billion baht, increased to 400 billion after the
floods.
Kittirat, who has retained his position as deputy prime
minister in charge of economic affairs, said on Friday the
government would push ahead with its populist policies, with the
aim of boosting economic growth to 7 percent this year.
He called for lower interest rates to help business even
before the floods that devastated industry last year and is
likely to keep up that pressure on the central bank.
(Additional reporing by Satawasin Sataporncharnchai; Editing by
Alan Raybould)