By Orathai Sriring
| BANGKOK, July 1
BANGKOK, July 1 "Business is great," said Aoy, a
moneylender who charges a whopping 10 percent a month interest
but finds plenty of takers in Thailand, where a huge pile of
household debt is complicating the military government's efforts
to revive a sluggish economy.
Thai households are among the most indebted in Asia, and the
official figures understate the problem due to the large sums
also owed to loan sharks - estimated at as much as $74 billion.
When the army seized power on May 22 it justified the coup
partly by the need to fix an economy driven to the brink of
recession by seven months of political turmoil. But the growing
debt problem leaves the central bank little scope to cut rates
to support growth, while exports remain sluggish.
Banks have tightened their lending criteria as an increasing
number of loans have soured, so many Thais have turned to loan
sharks.
"I lend to small vendors or workers - quick money at a rate
of 10 percent per month, without collateral. It's that easy,"
said Aoy, giving just her nickname.
Her eye-watering interest rate was normal in the business,
she said. Banks charge a maximum 20 percent a year on credit
cards and 28 percent for personal loans.
Official figures from the Bank of Thailand put household
debt at 82.3 percent of gross domestic product at the end of
2013, up from 77.1 percent in 2012.
At 9.79 trillion baht ($302 billion) at end-2013, the
household debt was 76 percent higher than in 2009, driven up by
easy monetary policy and government stimulus measures that led
consumers to splurge on cars, houses and electronic goods.
Household debt includes loans from several sources, such as
banks, credit card firms, insurance companies and pawnshops.
The junta has said it will tackle the problem of loan
sharks, but has not said how. The Government Housing Bank is to
provide low-cost home loans until the end of the year, but only
to customers with a good debt service record.
NO DOWNPAYMENT? NO PROBLEM...
Cash is widely available on the Internet.
One advertiser calling herself Ree offers 24,000 baht in
return for a new Honda Click motorbike she shows people how to
buy with the help of a loan from a mainstream finance company.
"You go get a new motorcycle and I'll buy it. No down
payment? No problem, I'll pay that," she told Reuters. She gets
a bike worth twice what she has paid and the punters get quick
cash - plus a big loan they can ill afford to pay off.
There are no official statistics on lending by loan sharks,
but the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce has estimated
total informal loans at 1.2-2.4 trillion baht ($37 billion-$74
billion.
Consumption is pivotal in Thailand, accounting for half of
Southeast Asia's second-largest economy. Consumer confidence
improved after the coup but remains fragile, so spending will
probably not pick up quickly, given the debt burden.
"High household debt can't be cut very quickly," said Siri
Ganjarerndee, an independent member of the central bank's
monetary policy committee, adding the problem might be eased if
the new government was able to boost growth and generate income.
The junta took less than a month to pay 92.4 billion baht in
arrears owed by the state to rice farmers, many of whom had
turned to moneylenders to survive during the political turmoil
from November last year.
But central bank Governor Prasarn Trairatvorakul says
consumption will remain sluggish. "We won't see high household
spending yet this year because of old debt."
Pimonwan Mahujchariyawong, a senior economist with Kasikorn
Research Center, says that will hurt economic growth. "Household
debt has already been a drag on consumption. Even if we didn't
have political problems, consumption would still grow below its
potential. It will limit economic recovery."
GROWTH FORECAST SLASHED
Though the economy is expected to improve later this year,
growth in 2014 is likely be the lowest since 2011, when the
country suffered devastating floods.
On June 18, the central bank slashed its forecast for this
year to 1.5 percent from 2.7 percent, with GDP probably
contracting 0.5 percent in the first half from a year earlier
before growing 3.4-3.5 percent in the second half.
Its main interest rate has been at 2.0 percent since March
and most economists expect no change this year, given high
household debt and inflation at a 14-month high of 2.6 percent.
Despite the contraction in the economy, the banking sector's
consumer credit rose 10.7 percent in the first quarter from a
year before, although it has slowed steadily since a 21.6
percent jump in the final three months of 2012, when a state car
subsidy scheme ended.
About 1.25 million of the record 1.43 million vehicles sold
that year were bought with the help of the subsidy.
As the economy slows, debt insolvency tends to grow. Even
so, total non-performing loans (NPLs) in the banking sector were
low at 2.3 percent of lending in March, up slightly from 2.2
percent at the end of 2013.
But NPLs in the consumer credit category jumped 31.3 percent
in value in the first quarter from a year earlier, compared with
a 20.5 percent rise in 2012 and a drop of 18.9 percent in 2010,
when the economy grew 7.8 percent, according to the NESDB state
planning agency.
Average household income in Thailand rose 4.1 percent in
2013 to 25,194 Thai baht ($780) per month, trailing a 4.7
percent increase in household expenditure, the agency said.
Nomura estimated in a report last month that households
spend a third of their disposable income on debt servicing.
Wassana Somboon, a 35-year-old housewife and mother-of-two,
is permanently in debt to loan sharks.
"I borrow 10,000 baht at a time," she said. "Once it is
repaid, I take out a new loan and I never get out of debt. We
don't have any money. What else can we do?"
($1 = 32.45 Thai Baht)
(Addtional reporting by Kaweewit Kaewjinda and Viparat
Jantraprap; Editing by Alan Raybould and Alex Richardson)