By Orathai Sriring and Satawasin Staporncharnchai BANGKOK, Oct 12 Yield-hungry Thai investors are rotating their money out of savings accounts and into investment funds and real estate, a trend that has caught the eye of a central bank concerned about shrinking bank deposits and stability in the financial system.

Deposits at Thai banks fell a combined 211 billion baht ($5.97 billion) to end-July from end-April, central bank data shows, following two surprise cuts in the central bank's policy rate in March and April to near record lows. In the same period, inflows into mutual funds rose about 94 billion baht, including 55 billion baht in fixed-income funds, according to the Association of Investment Management Companies.

Data from the association shows total return on one fixed-income fund is at 2.75 percent year-to-date, and the return on one fund investing in Japanese stocks is about 13 percent. In comparison, big banks offer savings rates at 0.5 percent and one-year deposit rates at 1.5 percent, down from 1.75 percent at the start of the year. Minutes of a central bank policy meeting on Sept. 16 also noted speculative fund flows into the condominium market.

"As interest rates have been low for awhile, we started to see a shift of deposits to other investments, especially mutual funds," Don Nakornthab, senior director of the central bank's Financial Institutions Strategy Department, told Reuters. "This is one reason why the MPC still keeps rates steady."

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has left the policy rate unchanged in the last three reviews. Southeast Asia's second-largest economy has been stuck in a low gear since the military seized power in May 2014, with exports and domestic demand persistently weak. Consumer confidence fell for the ninth successive month in September to a 16-month low.

